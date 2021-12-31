IMPD arrests man for shooting woman on northwest side

Devron Anderson, 38, was arrested Thursday for Wednesday night's shooting on Norfolk Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a 38-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly shooting a woman on the city's northwest side on Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives located Devron Anderson in the 4400 block of East 21st Street. East District officers and the SWAT team took Andeson into custody without incident.

Anderson was arrested in connection to the Dec. 29 shooting in 7900 block of Zionsville Road. Officers were called that area and located a woman with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in the 8100 block of Norfolk Street around 8 p.m. She was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anderson was on community corrections monitoring for a prior case and allegedly removed his electronic monitoring device following the incident.

Anderson was arrested for aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, domestic battery by means of deadly weapon, escape, and intimidation.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decisions for Anderson.