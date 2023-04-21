IMPD arrests man for drugs, guns, armor-piercing ammo

Police claim Kendryk Maddox had a handgun on him and two more guns in his car.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a man for allegedly standing outside an east side gas station with a gun and selling marijuana.

Police were called April 20 to the Amoco gas station near East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road about people armed with rifles asking patrons if they wanted to buy guns.

As officers arrived, they said Kendryk Maddox walked into the gas station. Officers followed him inside and detained him.

In court documents, officers claim Maddox told them, "I'm not gonna lie, I was smoking weed in there and there's probably a little more in there than their should be."

A search of Maddox's car allegedly turned up baggies of suspected marijuana – including three-gallon bags in a backpack.

Police also found guns in the car, including a Draco (a small, pistol version similar to an AK-47) and a Diamondback DB15 (AR-15 style rifle) with armor-piercing rounds. Officers said they found a Glock 23 in Maddox's waistband.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance video from the gas station and said they "witnessed multiple hand-to-hand transactions" being made by Maddox. Officers also said the video showed Maddox and others holding guns while standing outside the business.

Maddox was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana, dealing in marijuana with a firearm, and possession of armor-piercing ammunition.