Man arrested in deadly west Indianapolis hit-and-run

Detectives investigating the hit-and-run believe the driver and man knew each other and that the driver intentionally struck the man, who died from his injuries.
Credit: WTHR
IMPD investigates a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at 11th and Centennial streets Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year-old man accused in the fatal hit-and-run of another man on the west side of Indianapolis. 

James Gary, 55, was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as a suspect in the murder of John Coleman, 57. 

Coleman was struck by a car on the morning of Monday, Jan. 3. 

Police were called to a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Centennial Street, near 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue, at around 9 a.m. 

They arrived to find Coleman unresponsive in the front yard of a home in the area. Coleman was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. 

At the crash scene, detectives found a white bumper. Their investigation led them to believe the two men possibly knew each other. Police also alleged the driver intentionally struck Coleman.

Credit: WTHR
IMPD found bumper at the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at 11th and Centennial streets Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

In the days that followed, detectives continued investigating until they identified Gary as the alleged suspect. 

He was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in Coleman's death.

IMPD is asking anyone with information about this homicide to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail Lottie.Patrick@indy.gov.  

