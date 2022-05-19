IMPD arrests man and woman for string of robberies

During questioning, police said one of the suspects admitted they were behind robberies and burglaries at five Cricket Wireless stores around the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man and woman in a series of cell phone store robberies and burglaries.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old David White and 36-year-old Holly Sloan.

Police came across the two during a call about a robbery in the 8500 block of Sweet Birch Drive on the southeast side of Indianapolis. White and Sloan told officers they had been held at gunpoint and the robbers had ordered them to remove money from their checking accounts.

While speaking with White and Sloan, officers learned they were wanted for armed robbery.

During questioning, police said one of them admitted they were behind robberies and burglaries at five Cricket Wireless stores around the city.

Detectives believe the “robbery” incident that White and Sloan had originally called the police on was likely fabricated to conceal other crimes throughout the city.

Anyone with any further information about these crimes should call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).