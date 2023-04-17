IMPD: Juvenile arrested for alleged role in February shooting

Around 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 12, IMPD responded to a report of a person who went to Community Hospital East after being shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested a juvenile for their alleged role in a shooting that happened in February.

Police said the victim was said to be in stable condition at the time of the shooting.

Police have not said where the shooting happened.

On April 17, IMPD confirmed detectives arrested a juvenile for their alleged role in the shooting.

Police arrested the juvenile on charges of battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and dangerous possession by a minor in connection with the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decision.