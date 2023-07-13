IMPD arrests woman accused of setting boyfriend's house on fire

Police say Athiang Malueth removed all her personal belongings from the bedroom before lighting the fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is now in police custody after being accused of setting fire to her boyfriend's bedroom.

Athiang Malueth was arrested by IMPD and accused of arson after police said she poured alcohol over the bed of her boyfriend, Jalen Nelson, and then lit it on fire causing $30,000 worth of damage to Nelson's home.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Malueth and Nelson began dating each other last month and Malueth reportedly moved in with Nelson two weeks prior to the incident.

In the early afternoon on July 11, Malueth and Nelson allegedly began arguing after Malueth suspected Nelson of cheating on her. Malueth told police that she suspected Nelson lied about visiting Atlanta and instead was having an affair with a woman in Indianapolis. Nelson told police that the argument began when he refused to drive her to Ohio, and instead offered to drive her to a bus station.

After getting frustrated with the argument, Malueth reportedly moved all of her personal belongings from the bedroom to the front yard. She then allegedly poured alcohol on the bedsheets and lit them on fire with Nelson's lighter.

Two contractors were renovating the bathroom of the house at the time of the alleged incident and began smelling smoke coming from the bedroom after witnessing Malueth exiting. Both Nelson and the contractors told police that they witnessed Malueth smirking after leaving the bedroom.

The contractors alerted Nelson to the fire and Nelson dialed 911. All four individuals managed to escape the house without injury. Nelson and the contractors told police that Malueth initially congregated on the front lawn with them before attempting to flee the scene upon hearing approaching sirens.

Nelson and one of the contractors chased down Malueth, eventually catching her and releasing her to police upon their arrival.

According to Nelson, he told police that when he asked Malueth why she lit his house on fire she replied with, "I told you I was a crazy (expletive)."