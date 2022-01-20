IMPD arrests 4 suspects in southeast side robbery

The robbery of a store occurred in the 8700 block of Southeastern Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested four suspects in connection with the robbery of a store on the city's southeast side on Tuesday.

Just after noon on Jan. 18, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery with shots fired at a store in the 8700 block of Southeastern Avenue, near South Franklin Road.

Officers arrived and spoke with employees and witnesses at the business. Robbery detectives responded to begin an investigation and located the suspect vehicle they believe was used in the robbery.

IMPD Covert Robbery Detectives, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and IMPD SWAT assisted in conducting a felony stop of the vehicle, which led to four suspects being taken into custody.

Police arrested 25-year-old Tiann Toliver, 19-year-old Kaelee Thomas, 19-year-old Jamon Jenning, and a 17-year-old who had an open warrant from the robbery.