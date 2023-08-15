54-year-old man arrested in connection to 8 armed robberies in Indianapolis

IMPD detectives arrested a suspect after a large-scale investigation into a series of armed robberies at Indianapolis businesses.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a suspect who is believed to be involved in as many as eight robberies in the Indianapolis area.

IMPD robbery detectives arrested a 54-year-old man after a large-scale investigation into a series of armed robberies at businesses.

When officers stopped the suspect in the 1800 block of East 34th Street, near Ralston Avenue, on Aug. 14, police said the suspect had a handgun.

Police arrested the suspect for robbery at another location, two active warrants, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of narcotics.

**IMPD Arrests Armed Serial Robbery Suspect** IMPD Robbery detectives arrested 54-year-old Robert Williams who is... Posted by IMPD News on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Another person was also arrested during the investigation on unrelated charges of possession of a firearm by a serious felon and dealing narcotics.

This case is ongoing. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.