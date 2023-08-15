54-year-old man arrested in connection to 8 armed robberies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a suspect who is believed to be involved in as many as eight robberies in the Indianapolis area.
IMPD robbery detectives arrested a 54-year-old man after a large-scale investigation into a series of armed robberies at businesses.
When officers stopped the suspect in the 1800 block of East 34th Street, near Ralston Avenue, on Aug. 14, police said the suspect had a handgun.
Police arrested the suspect for robbery at another location, two active warrants, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of narcotics.
Another person was also arrested during the investigation on unrelated charges of possession of a firearm by a serious felon and dealing narcotics.
This case is ongoing. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.