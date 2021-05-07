IMPD arrests 4 men seen driving recklessly, showing firearms during funeral procession

Officers recovered five firearms, as well as heroin, marijuana and other drugs from the vehicle.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police arrested four people who were seen showing guns while driving in a funeral procession.

According to police, the IMPD Crime Gun Intelligence Center was working surveillance on a case when it saw the procession. While watching the procession, investigators saw one of the cars involved running cars off the road and the occupants of the car were displaying weapons through the windows and sunroof.

Officers kept an eye on the vehicle until it could be stopped in the 2300 block of East Raymond Street.

Five people were detained at the scene, where police found five firearms. One of the people detained was released at the scene.

The four others, including the vehicle's 23-year-old driver Khalil Box and passengers Anthony Box, 22, Deandre Miller, 21, and 22-year-old Ronald Templeton, who fled the scene on foot and was later caught, were arrested on a number of charges. Those preliminary charges include possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.

During their investigation, officers discovered the following firearms:

• FMK, Model AR-1 Extreme, .300 blackout pistol

• Ruger PC Charger 9 mm pistol

• Sarisilmaz Model SAR9, 9mm semi-automatic pistol

• Smith and Wesson SD40, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol

• Metro Arms 1911 style pistol

Police also seized suspected heroin/fentanyl, marijuana and a controlled substance.

Investigators ask anyone who has information related to the incident contact them at IndyCGIC@indy.gov.