Crime

IMPD arrests 3 in series of armed robberies on Indy's west side

Police arrested 19-year-old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year-old Juan Mendoza and a 17-year-old male for armed robbery.
Credit: IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested three people believed to be responsible for five armed robberies in a 72-hour period.

On Dec. 14, IMPD detectives, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and IMPD SWAT were made aware of a robbery in progress at the Legend at Speedway Apartments in Speedway.

Detectives found a vehicle near North High School Road and Gateway Drive that was believed to be involved in the robbery.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led police on a chase. The driver eventually stopped and was detained, along with two passengers.

After further investigation, police arrested 19-year-old Mark Solis-Lopez, 20-year-old Juan Mendoza and a 17-year-old male for armed robbery. Police also recovered two handguns during their investigation.

The three suspects are believed to be connected to the following armed robberies:

  • Dec. 12 at Eagle Pointe Drive
  • Dec. 12 at West Ohio Street and North Holmes Avenue
  • Dec. 12 at 5200 Hillsboro Drive
  • Dec. 13 at 3500 N. Dukane Way
  • Dec. 14 in Speedway

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

