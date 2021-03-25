IMPD arrests 3 juvenile suspects in string of west side robberies

The suspects are believed to be behind at least eight cases involving armed robberies of food delivery drivers near the Astoria Park Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force have arrested three juvenile suspects believed to be connected with a series of armed robberies and carjackings on the west side of Indianapolis.

The suspects are believed to be behind at least eight cases involving armed robberies of food delivery drivers near the Astoria Park Apartments off West 38th Street, west of Interstate 465.

Detectives located several pieces of evidence they say tied the trio to several previous robberies this winter, including the following incidents:

Feb. 7, 2021 at 4738 Sunblest Ct.

Feb. 26, 2021 at 5748 Renn Lane

March 6, 2021 at 7202 Hatteras Lane

March 9, 2021 at 7202 Hatteras Lane

March 10, 2021 at 7260 Wharfside Lane

March 12, 2021 at 3954 Wind Drift Drive E

March 14, 2021 at 7262 Wharfside Lane

March 19, 2021 at 7270 Wharfside Lane

The three juvenile suspects, who have not been identified by police, were taken into custody on March 19, 2021. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make any final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about these incidents should call the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).