IMPD arrests 2 women in serial bank robberies

Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two women in a series of bank robberies in October and December.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ashley Thompson and 25-year-old Tazhane Brooks.

On Dec. 8, police were called to a Chase Bank robbery on East 10th Street. That robbery helped them identify a suspect, and police were able to stop the alleged robber's car.

IMPD then arrested Thompson and Brooks, and said the pair is connected to four bank robberies in October:

Oct. 7, 2022, Forum Credit Union (7023 Corporate Drive)

Oct. 8, 2022, Chase Bank (702 E. 86th St.)

Oct. 8, 2022, Chase Bank (5601 Castle Creek Pkwy. N. Drive)

Oct. 29, 2022, Chase Bank (1420 W. Southport Road)

Formal charges have not yet been filed by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.