IMPD makes 2 arrests for guns and drugs on east side

Officers recovered four handguns and nearly 1,000 grams of illegal drugs and pills.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD East District officers arrested two men Tuesday afternoon when they responded to the Pangea Vistas Apartments near 13th Street and North Arlington Avenue on a report of people causing problems.

Police took 60-year-old Samuel Patton Sr. and 41-year-old Samuel Patton Jr. into custody shortly after 1:30 p.m. after finding drugs and guns in their vehicles. Based upon their criminal histories, both qualify as serious violent felons and were prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

Before the Pattons were arrested, officers reported the smell of marijuana coming from two vehicles parked on Village Plaza Drive in the complex and detained the Pattons.

That's when they saw a revolver under the steering wheel of one vehicle and, upon further investigation, they recovered four handguns, more then 600 grams of marijuana and 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine. They also recovered 50 grams of suspected cocaine and hundreds of pills believed to be ecstasy.

Both Pattons were arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in cocaine.

Court records show both men were arrested for similar drug dealing offenses in 2020.