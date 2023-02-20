IMPD officers arrest 2 men for armed robberies on city's northwest side

Police arrested 20-year-old Alexander Soto and 18-year-old Alan Turcios for their alleged roles in a series of armed robberies on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD robbery detectives arrested two men for their alleged roles in a series of armed robberies on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

On Friday, Feb. 17, detectives responded to a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of White Oaks Drive, near Crawfordsville Road and North Lynhurst Drive.

IMPD SWAT officers located the alleged suspect vehicle in the 5600 block of Crawfordsville Road.

Police took the driver, 20-year-old Alexander Soto, and passenger, 18-year-old Alan Turcios, into custody.

Police believe Soto and Turcios are responsible for three more robberies:

Friday, Feb. 10 in the 3500 block of North Dukane Way, near North High School Road and West 34th Street

Friday, Feb. 10 in the 3900 block of North Lawndale Avenue, near 38th Street and North High School Road

Friday, Feb. 10 in the 3900 Kalmar Drive, near Lafayette Road and West 30th Street

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will determine the final charges.

IMPD Aviation Unit, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and IMPD Northwest District assisted in the investigation.