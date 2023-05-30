2 arrested after alleged armed carjacking, police chase on Indy's east side

The carjacking was reported Saturday morning in the 2200 block of Tradewinds Drive, near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two people after an alleged armed carjacking on Indianapolis' far east side and police chase Saturday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. on May 27, officers responded to the 2200 block of Tradewinds Drive, near the intersection of East 21st Street and North Mitthoefer Road, for a report of an armed carjacking.

The officers spoke with the victim at the scene, who told them two males wearing ski masks approached her and took her car keys at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Within the hour, IMPD said officers spotted the car at a business in the 2200 block of South Sherman Drive and attempted a traffic stop. The driver led officers on a chase, and the car was eventually pitted, ending the chase.

Officers took both suspects, identified as Landon Jones and a juvenile male, into custody with the help of a police K9. Both were arrested for their alleged roles in the carjacking, IMPD said.