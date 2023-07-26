18-year-old arrested after Glock switch, 3 guns found in car during traffic stop on Indy's northeast side

Detectives found a Glock switch, two handguns and a pistol inside the car.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested an 18-year-old on Indy's east side after police said he admitted to having a Glock switch, two handguns and a pistol.

On July 13, detectives with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were patrolling the area of 38th Street and Post Road and saw a Nissan Altima not use a turn signal as it went westbound on 38th Street from Post Road.

Police stopped the car a few blocks away in the 3900 block of Alsace Drive.

Detectives approached the car and said they smelled burnt marijuana.

According to IMPD, there were four males inside the vehicle, one of whom was identified as 18-year-old Michael Jones.

Detectives then searched the vehicle and found a machine gun conversion device, also known as a Glock switch, which when applied, converts the semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun.

IMPD said detectives also found two Glock handguns and an AR pistol. Detectives later determined one of the handguns had been reported stolen.

According to IMPD, Jones said the guns and Glock switch were his.

Police arrested Jones for possession of a machine gun and transported him to the Marion County Adult Intake Center.

The three other males in the car were released from the scene.