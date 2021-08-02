IMPD detectives arrest 17-year-old in July murder

On Friday, July 9, police found 45-year-old Hurts Presendieu dead outside of an east side church.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old is now in custody for the murder of a 45-year-old man in July.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office charged Jahion Jarrett with the murder of Hurts Presendieu after IMPD Homicide detectives arrested him Tuesday, July 27. Police found the 45-year-old outside of an east side church on Friday, July 9. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

It happened on East 25th Street, near North Post Road. Police saw Presendieu had suffered from some sort of trauma. The Marion County Coroner's Office later said he died of injuries from a gunshot would and ruled his death a homicide.

While investigating, IMPD detectives found Presendieu was working as a Lyft driver when the shooting occurred. Jarrett is being charged as an adult in the case. According to court documents, Jarrett is scheduled for his initial hearing Monday afternoon.

He's facing the following charges:

Murder

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury

Resisting law enforcement

Dangerous possession of a firearm