IMPD makes arrest after seeing juveniles walking with handguns along downtown Canal Walk

On June 4, IMPD Special Event Officers and Downtown District officers saw a large group of juveniles carrying handguns in plain sight. Police tried to speak with the group, but the juveniles ran south along the downtown Canal Walk.

Police found a 16-year-old in an alley in the 500 block of North Senate Avenue, near West Michigan Street. The teen was taken into custody and later found to have a handgun, which police determined had been stolen.

Multiple people were identified as those who ran from police, but none of them had a gun. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and found a gun in the 600 block of North Senate Avenue.

IMPD said it will continue efforts to target illegal activity downtown to provide a safe environment for residents and guests who want to have a good time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.