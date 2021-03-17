IMPD arrests 14-year-old in armed carjacking

Police said the driver led them on a short chase before they stopped him near Washington Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a 14-year-old after an armed carjacking on the near northeast side, just two blocks south of Washington Park.

Officers were responding to a 911 call coming from the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue on Saturday, March 13. Responding officers quickly got a description out and and another officer in the area spotted the car.

Police said the driver led them on a short chase. When they stopped him, they discovered he was 14 years old.