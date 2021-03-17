IMPD arrests 14-year-old in armed carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a 14-year-old after an armed carjacking on the near northeast side, just two blocks south of Washington Park.
Officers were responding to a 911 call coming from the 2800 block of Eastern Avenue on Saturday, March 13. Responding officers quickly got a description out and and another officer in the area spotted the car.
Police said the driver led them on a short chase. When they stopped him, they discovered he was 14 years old.
He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and was later transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center. The Marion County prosecutor will decide on charges.