
IMPD arrests man for firing gun into the air on New Year's Eve

Police said Javion Williams was not supposed to have a gun since he had a previous felony conviction in Missouri.
Credit: IMPD
Police recovered a handgun and arrested Javion Williams, a convicted felon, after a neighbor reported that Williams was shooting the gun into the air on New Year's Eve, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man on the near northeast side on New Years’ Eve after a witness reported him for shooting a gun into the air shortly before midnight. 

Police made the arrest after they said they found Javion Williams, 27, with a handgun that he was not allowed to have because he was a convicted felon.

According to IMPD, just before 11:45 p.m., North District officers were called to area of 2300 Hillside Avenue, just off Keystone Avenue north of I-70. 

A witness called 911 to report hearing gunshots and seeing a man with a gun. A short time later, the witness observed the man shoot into the air and detained him until officers could arrive.


A detective from the North District Violence Reduction Team found multiple shell casings and a gun, according an IMPD incident report.

Detectives learned Williams was on parole for robbery in Missouri and could not legally possess a firearm. They arrested Williams for having the gun and criminal recklessness for shooting a deadly weapon.

He has not been formally charged by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and is in the Marion County Jail awaiting hearing.

