2 teens arrested in series of Indianapolis armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives arrested two people for a series of robberies across Indianapolis.
Christopher Rocheleau, 17, and Mekhi Rosenthall, 18, were arrested Nov. 1. Each of them has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, plus resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.
They are accused of robbing convenience stores across Indianapolis six times between Oct. 26-28:
- 1402 S. Meridian St. on Oct. 26 — Rocheleau and Rosenthall
- 1402 S. East St. on Oct. 26 — Rocheleau and Rosenthall
- 2504 W. Washington St. on Oct. 26 — Rocheleau and Rosenthall
- 2401 Lafayette Road on Oct. 27 — Rocheleau and Rosenthall
- 1845 E. Michigan St. on Oct. 27 — Rosenthall only
- 1402 S. East St. on Oct. 28 — Rosenthall only
Detectives are still asking for the public’s help in identifying other suspects involved in multiple robberies.
Anyone who may have information about the suspects should call Covert Robbery Detectives at 317-327-3475 or email CovertRobbery@indy.gov. To report tips anonymously, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.
