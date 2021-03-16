IMPD arrests 48-year-old man for armed robbery on east side

Ricky Wilson allegedly stole a vehicle on March 11 in the 3000 block of North Arlington Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man who allegedly stole a vehicle last week on the city's east side.

Police were called to the 3000 block of North Arlington Avenue, near East 30th Street, on March 11 shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of an armed carjacking.

Police searched the area and found the stolen vehicle two and a half miles away in the 1900 block of North Emerson Avenue. Police saw the suspect, later identified as 48-year-old Ricky Wilson, running from the scene.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of robbery and was taken to the Marion County Jail Adult Intake.