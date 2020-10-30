IMPD announces creation of Use of Force Review Board

The board will have the authority to review cases where an IMPD officer uses force including a physical altercation, using a taser, or firing their gun.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announced the approval of an updated policy on use of force reporting and investigations on Friday. It includes creation of the Use of Force Review Board. The board will have the authority to review cases where an IMPD officer uses force including a physical altercation, using a taser, or firing their gun.

“As policing evolves across the country, we are updating our policies to reflect national best practices and better protect our officers and the citizens of Indianapolis. Officers are attending training to receive these updates, while still remaining focused on building community trust and impacting violence in our neighborhoods,” Chief Taylor said. “The Use of Force Review Board will bring civilians into the room as we evaluate officer use of force, helping us to better understand our community’s expectations for how we serve. We are committed to transparency, continued adjustments in our policies and training as they are needed, and accountability to our community.”

The Use of Force Review Board will not have the authority to recommend discipline for an officer. It will only be able to say whether it found the officer's actions were within department policy. The Chief of Police will be the one that can recommend discipline, but even that is subject to oversight from the Civilian Police Merit Board.

The Use of Force Review Board will be made up of merit-ranked officers as well as civilian members, with a makeup as follows:

The captain of the IMPD Training Academy

One lieutenant appointed by the Deputy Chief of Oversight, Audit, and Performance

One peer officer assigned to the division of the officer(s) involved in the event, but not in the same branch or district, to be appointed by the Assistant Chief

One officer nominated by majority vote of the sworn members of the department

Two civilian members nominated by the Mayor of Indianapolis

Three civilian members nominated by the President of the City-County Council