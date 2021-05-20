IMPD and FBI arrest serial robber suspect for Family Dollar and Dollar General holdups

Charges were filed against Kristopher Ogden in early May for the robberies and he later turned himself in to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and the FBI arrested a man believed to be behind a series of robberies at Indianapolis-area stores. Kristopher Ogden, 25, is facing five charges of robbery and a charge of corrupt business influence.

Back in January, IMPD and the FBI began investigating a series of robberies at Family Dollar and Dollar General stores on the east and southeast sides of Indianapolis.

Police identified the orange Pontiac Grand Am used in the robberies and came across it at the end of January. At that time, Ogden was arrested for DUI. A search of his car found evidence linking him to the robberies.

Anyone with any further information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).