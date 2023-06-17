IMPD: 4 injured in west side shooting

The shooting occurred early Saturday in the area of 5400 West 34th Street, just east of Moller Road, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side early Saturday.

Around 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to Eskenazi Hospital for a report of a walk-in person shot. There they located a 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound who was stable at the hospital.

Speedway Police Department officers responded to the 2300 block of Hermitage Court, northwest of Crawfordsville Road and North Lynhurst Drive, for report of multiple people shot. There they located three men – ages 28, 30 and 31 – with gunshot wounds, IMPD said.

A tourniquet was applied to at least one of the men, and all three were stable when taken to local hospitals.

Detectives determined all four people were shot in the area of 5400 West 34th Street, just east of Moller Road, and believe the three men were targeted as they drove away from a liquor store where they had a previous interaction with an unknown male suspect, IMPD said.

Police believe the woman was accidentally shot as she drove by.

Anyone with information on the shooting, including any footage from the area during the time of the incident, is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.