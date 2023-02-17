Police: 3-year-old boy injured after accidentally shooting himself on Indy's south side

Officers responded to Eskenazi Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a walk-in person shot.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was injured in an accidental, self-inflicted shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning, IMPD said.

Officers responded to Eskenazi Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a walk-in person shot. They found a 3-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound to the hand, who was described only as "awake and breathing."

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Blankenship Drive, near West Southport Road and South Harding Street, and was both accidental and self-inflicted.

Detectives are still actively investigating the case, IMPD said Friday morning.