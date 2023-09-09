IMPD: 3 people injured in shooting west of downtown Indianapolis

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Tremont Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Tremont Street, which is near Michigan & Belmont streets.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a report of a shooting found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The spokesperson said one victim was in critical condition. Two were stable condition.