Crime

IMPD: 3 people injured in shooting west of downtown Indianapolis

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Tremont Street.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Tremont Street, which is near Michigan & Belmont streets.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers answering a report of a shooting found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The spokesperson said one victim was in critical condition. Two were stable condition.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

