IMPD: 3 teens arrested after robbery during which 2 of them were shot

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested three teenagers for their alleged roles in an August robbery on Indianapolis' east side during which two of them were shot.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, IMPD officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 34th Street.

A 37-year-old man, who police identified as a potential victim in a robbery, was located at a motel, along with a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, IMPD said. Officers located a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound a few blocks away.

"Detectives believe three juveniles, including two juveniles who were shot, robbed the 37-year-old victim, at least one of the suspects fired shots, and it resulted in the two individuals being shot," IMPD said in a statement.

Detectives used video surveillance and information from the public in identifying the suspects.