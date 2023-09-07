x
Crime

IMPD: 3 teens arrested after robbery during which 2 of them were shot

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the 3500 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 34th Street.
Credit: spaxiax - stock.adobe.com

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested three teenagers for their alleged roles in an August robbery on Indianapolis' east side during which two of them were shot. 

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20, IMPD officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 34th Street. 

A 37-year-old man, who police identified as a potential victim in a robbery, was located at a motel, along with a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound, IMPD said. Officers located a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound a few blocks away. 

"Detectives believe three juveniles, including two juveniles who were shot, robbed the 37-year-old victim, at least one of the suspects fired shots, and it resulted in the two individuals being shot," IMPD said in a statement.

Detectives used video surveillance and information from the public in identifying the suspects.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm and dangerous possession of a weapon. Five guns were recovered by police when search warrants were executed.

