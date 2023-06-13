IMPD: 3 teens arrested after alleged armed robbery, carjacking

The incident happened in the 900 block of West 10th Street, near Indiana Avenue, early Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three teens were arrested early Monday for their alleged roles in an armed robbery and carjacking near downtown Indianapolis.

Around 2 a.m. on June 12, IMPD officers responded to the 900 block of West 10th Street, near Indiana Avenue, for a report of an armed robbery and carjacking. Officers spoke with the victim at the scene and located the carjacked vehicle traveling in the 2500 block of West 16th Street before pulling it over.

Three minors – a 17-year-old boy, 15-year-old boy, and 17-year-old girl – were detained and eventually arrested on preliminary robbery and auto theft charges. The female was found in possession of marijuana and faces an additional preliminary charge of possession of narcotics.

The 15-year-old had a previous criminal charge of carrying a firearm by a prohibited person.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case.