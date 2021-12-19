IMPD: 3 injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened on East Market Street near North Delaware Street and two blocks east of Monument Circle.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after three men were shot downtown near Monument Circle early Sunday morning.

IMPD officers were called at around 12:30 a.m. to a report of a person who was shot in the 140 block of East Market Street, which is near North Delaware Street and two blocks east of Monument Circle.

When officers arrived, they found three men who had been shot. Medics took them to the hospital where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities have not released further information identifying the men who were shot or detailing what led up to the shooting.

As shootings plague the city, leaders are making efforts to curb the crime.

At the statehouse Thursday, Marion County's Republican senators announced a whole package of bills aimed at curbing crime.

They detailed a total of five bills that address some of the things community leaders and the police union have been complaining about.

Senate Bill 6 would reduce the number of violent offenders released on bail by requiring courts to review arrest warrants before release, holding open bail hearings and requiring the arrestee to pay the full minimum bail amount in cash.

Senate Bill 7 would establish a Marion County crime reduction board that would allow for better collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

Senate Bill 8 would regulate charitable bail organizations by requiring they register with the Department of Insurance. This bill would also prohibit these organizations from bailing out individuals charged with a felony.