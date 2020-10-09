IMPD 2021 budget asks for $7 million increase as city grapples with 40% increase in homicides

IMPD is also looking to improve diversity through recruitment.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD presented its 2021 budget proposal to the Public Safety Committee on Thursday asking for $261,245,103. The amount is a $7 million increase over the 2020 budget.

The bulk of that money, $214 million, will go toward police pay and benefits. The department has also earmarked $400,000 for additional body camera expenses.

IMPD is reporting a nearly 40 percent increase in homicides for the first eight months of the year compared to the same time in 2019. However, there has been a decrease in cases of rape, robbery, burglary and car thefts.