IMPD 2021 budget asks for $7 million increase as city grapples with 40% increase in homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD presented its 2021 budget proposal to the Public Safety Committee on Thursday asking for $261,245,103. The amount is a $7 million increase over the 2020 budget.
The bulk of that money, $214 million, will go toward police pay and benefits. The department has also earmarked $400,000 for additional body camera expenses.
IMPD is reporting a nearly 40 percent increase in homicides for the first eight months of the year compared to the same time in 2019. However, there has been a decrease in cases of rape, robbery, burglary and car thefts.
IMPD is looking to improve diversity through recruitment. The department reports 80 percent of its staff is white, 14 percent is Black, and about 4 percent is Hispanic.