2 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Saturday night, IMPD said.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street around 11 p.m. for a report of a person shot. There they located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

One was listed in critical condition while the other was described as "awake and breathing."

The identities of the victims and any information on the circumstances of the shooting have not been released by police.