IMPD: 2 teenagers arrested for armed robberies of food delivery delivers

Two teenagers, ages 17 and 15, were arrested on Nov. 11, IMPD said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers were arrested last week for their alleged roles in two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Thursday.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, IMPD robbery detectives began investigating multiple armed robberies of food delivery drivers. During the investigation, two male teenagers, ages 17 and 15, were identified as suspects.

Police did not share their names and 13News does not share the identities of juvenile offenders.

The teens were located and arrested for armed robbery with assistance from IMPD SWAT and east district officers, police said.

IMPD said the suspects are believed to have been involved in two armed robberies and a theft from a vehicle.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Robbery Office at 317-327-3475. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.