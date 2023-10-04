IMPD: 2 shot, 1 fatally in east Indianapolis shooting

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday near 40th & Arlington.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday in an east side neighborhood.

One of the victims has died from their wounds.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 5800 block of East 40th Street, which is near Arlington Avenue.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson confirmed officers investigating a report of gunfire found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims was killed. The second person was reported to be in stable condition.