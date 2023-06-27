2 men arrested for alleged roles in armed robberies on Indy's east side

The men are suspected in six robberies in Indianapolis, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested two men last week for their alleged roles in several armed robberies, the department announced Monday.

On June 13, IMPD robbery detectives began an investigation into a series of armed robberies on the east side of Indianapolis.

"Using various investigative techniques and modern-policing technology, detectives identified the suspect vehicle as a blue Jeep Liberty," IMPD said in a statement.

On June 22, robbery detectives, along with members of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force and IMPD SWAT, found the Jeep in the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace, northwest of West 34th Street and Georgetown Road.

Around the same time, officers in the same area were told of an attempted robbery that had previously happened in the 5300 block of Ruskin Place West, less than a mile away, IMPD said.

Officers saw two men, identified as 20-year-old Antonio Haynes and 25-year-old Amari Evans, walking in the area of where the attempted robbery had allegedly happened.

The two men ran from officers who attempted to stop them, IMPD said. They were eventually taken into custody after what police described as a short foot chase.

Haynes and Evans were eventually arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery. IMPD said the men are suspected in three home invasion robberies and three street robberies in Indianapolis.