IMPD: Man, woman killed in separate Sunday night shootings

The shootings happened in a roughly two-hour period Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man and woman were killed in separate shootings Sunday night in Indianapolis.

Near west side shooting

Shortly before 8 p.m. on June 25, IMPD officers responded to the 500 block of North Tremont Street, near West Michigan Street and North Belmont Avenue, for a report of a person shot.

A woman was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

On June 26, the Marion County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 24-year-old Jordyn Cheyenne Pierce.

Homicide detectives responded to begin an investigation. No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including any possible suspect information, has been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Shem Ragsdale at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Shem.Ragsdale@indy.gov.

Near northwest side shooting

Just after 10 p.m. on June 25, officers responded to the 2700 block of Doctor M.L.K. Jr Street, near West 27th Street, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound/s who was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On June 26, the Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 25-year-old Bomani Marsh.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene. No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Walk-in person shot

IMPD officers also responded to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital on the city's north side, near West 86th Street and Township Line Road, shortly before midnight Sunday night for a report of a person who had arrived with a gunshot wound.