IMPD: 2 injured in overnight shootings

Police described both victims as "stable" when taken to local hospitals.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured in separate overnight shootings in Indianapolis.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m., when officers responded to the 3000 block of Ralston Avenue, near East 30th Street on Indianapolis' near northeast side, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a victim with a gunshot wound/s who was described by police as "stable" when taken to a local hospital.

Around an hour later, officers were called to the second shooting in the 3900 block of Ruckle Street, near 38th Street and College Avenue on Indianapolis' north side.

A victim found with a gunshot wound/s there was also described as "stable" when transported to a local hospital.

Police have not shared any additional information on the circumstances of either shooting.