IMPD: 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were injured in separate overnight shootings in Indianapolis.
The first shooting happened around 2 a.m., when officers responded to the 3000 block of Ralston Avenue, near East 30th Street on Indianapolis' near northeast side, for a report of a person shot.
There they located a victim with a gunshot wound/s who was described by police as "stable" when taken to a local hospital.
Around an hour later, officers were called to the second shooting in the 3900 block of Ruckle Street, near 38th Street and College Avenue on Indianapolis' north side.
A victim found with a gunshot wound/s there was also described as "stable" when transported to a local hospital.
Police have not shared any additional information on the circumstances of either shooting.
Anyone with information on either of the incidents can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.