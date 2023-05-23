2 injured in shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side; 1 person detained

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Hawthorn Terrance, near Binford Boulevard and East 62nd Street, around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' northeast side Monday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 22, IMPD officers responded to the 4900 block of Hawthorn Terrance, near Binford Boulevard and East 62nd Street, for a report of a person shot.

There they located two victims with apparent gunshot wound/s. IMPD described both as stable.

One person whose role in the incident has not been determined was detained by officers, IMPD said.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting was immediately known.