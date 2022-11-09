IMPD: 2 arrested for robbery of north side business

Police said they believe the suspects were involved in six other recent robberies in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested Sunday for the armed robbery of a store on Indianapolis' north side after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit, IMPD said.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, IMPD robbery detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 5300 block of North Keystone Avenue, north of 52nd Street, due to an increase in robberies in the area.

Detectives saw a man run from the Family Dollar in the 5100 block of North Keystone Avenue. As they investigated, detectives were told a robbery suspect was still inside the business, and they retreated to "implement a safe tactical approach" when the suspect ran outside of the store, IMPD said.

The suspect was seen by detectives running from the store, and a blue Ford Escape was seen leaving from the closed businesses in the area. The driver of the car led police on a short pursuit. The car eventually became disabled, ending the pursuit.

The passenger in the car, later identified as Howard Jones Jr., fled from the car and was quickly taken into custody. The driver, later identified as Ashley Bell, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Detectives located evidence linking the suspects to previous robberies on North Keystone Avenue. Detectives also found a black weighted Glock airsoft gun in the car.

Detectives eventually arrested both Jones and Bell for armed robbery, and police said the suspects are believed to have been involved in six other robberies between Oct. 10 and Oct. 31, at a Walgreens in the 5100 block of North Keystone Avenue, CVS in the 2300 block of East 46th Street, and Smoke Kulture in the 5300 block of North Keystone Avenue.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions in the case.