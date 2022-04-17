17-year-old arrested after person shot during near northwest side armed robbery

This shooting adds to mounting violence seen over Easter weekend both locally and nationally.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of being involved in an overnight armed robbery that ended in a person being shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said officers were told a man had been shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West 34th Street, which is located north of the Interstate 65 exit to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The man who had been shot didn't stay at this location, however. Instead, IMPD said he got away, driving to a nearby Phillips 66 located at 3801 N. Lafayette Rd. When officers arrived at this address, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives investigated the shooting and identified a 17-year-old suspect. The next day, detectives served a search warrant at the teen's home and found evidence from the robbery inside the home.

IMPD said the teen was arrested for aggravated battery, battery with serious bodily injury and robbery with serious bodily injury. Final charging decisions will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to call the IMPD Homicide/Aggravated Assault Office at 317-327-3475. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

This shooting adds to mounting violence seen over Easter weekend both locally and nationally.

In Indianapolis, IMPD said one person was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting outside a south side restaurant early Sunday morning.

And the United States was rocked by three mass shootings over Easter weekend, two of which happened in South Carolina and a third in Pittsburgh.

The first happened at a South Carolina mall on Saturday afternoon. Police said 14 people were injured in the shooting—nine from gunshot wounds and five others who were hurt in the chaos while attempting to leave the mall.

Less than a day later, South Carolina had its second mass shooting, this one at a club in Hampton County. Police said at least nine people were wounded in the shooting.

A third mass shooting happened early on Easter Sunday morning at a house party in Pittsburgh. Two minors were killed in the shooting and at least eight more people were wounded, police said.

In total, the three mass shootings left two people dead and at least 31 people injured.