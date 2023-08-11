IMPD: 15-year-old injured in near west Indianapolis shooting

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street, near Holt Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after a teenager was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near west side overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, officers responded to the 3800 block of West Michigan Street, near Holt Road, for a report of a person shot.

Officers located a 15-year-old boy, who was described by police as "stable" when taken to a local hospital.

In an update Friday morning, IMPD said the investigation was ongoing and there was no additional information available.