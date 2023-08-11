IMPD: 15-year-old injured in near west Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after a teenager was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near west side overnight.
Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, officers responded to the 3800 block of West Michigan Street, near Holt Road, for a report of a person shot.
Officers located a 15-year-old boy, who was described by police as "stable" when taken to a local hospital.
In an update Friday morning, IMPD said the investigation was ongoing and there was no additional information available.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.