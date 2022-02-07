IMPD: 1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night.

IMPD said officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man outside an address in the area who had been shot. The man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died not long after his arrival. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified him as 53-year-old James Mason.

Police have not shared information about possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact Detective Sergeant Scott Stauffer at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Scott.Stauffer@indy.gov.

Police were also investigating another east side shooting on Saturday that happened about an hour before this shooting.

At around 8 p.m., IMPD said officers were called to a walk-in person shot at Community Hospital East at 1500 N. Ritter Avenue. That person, who police also have not identified, is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Earlier in the day Saturday, another person was injured in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of North High School Road, just north of 38th Street and east of Interstate 465.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital where they're reported to be in "stable but serious condition," IMPD said.