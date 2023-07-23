IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

One person was killed in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis while two were injured on the northwest side in separate shooting overnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened in Indianapolis overnight.

Northwest side shooting

IMPD officers were called to a reported person shot in near a restaurant in 4700 block of Century Plaza Road, near Lafayette Square Mall, around 1:45 a.m. on July 23. Responding officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. IMPD reported that the victim is in stable condition.

A short time later, at St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street, IMPD officers responded to report of a walk-in person shot. IMPD said that the victim is in stable condition and that the incident was related to the shooting near Lafayette Square Mall.

East side shooting

Shortly before 3 am, IMPD officers were called to the 3300 block of Wallace Avenue, near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue, after receiving a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives believe the incident occurred during a disturbance at the residence. IMPD says that a person of interest stayed on scene and has cooperated with detectives.