IMPD: 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened in Indianapolis overnight.
Northwest side shooting
IMPD officers were called to a reported person shot in near a restaurant in 4700 block of Century Plaza Road, near Lafayette Square Mall, around 1:45 a.m. on July 23. Responding officers found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. IMPD reported that the victim is in stable condition.
A short time later, at St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street, IMPD officers responded to report of a walk-in person shot. IMPD said that the victim is in stable condition and that the incident was related to the shooting near Lafayette Square Mall.
East side shooting
Shortly before 3 am, IMPD officers were called to the 3300 block of Wallace Avenue, near East 34th Street and Emerson Avenue, after receiving a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives believe the incident occurred during a disturbance at the residence. IMPD says that a person of interest stayed on scene and has cooperated with detectives.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call IMPD Homicide Detective Michael Wright at 317-327-3475.