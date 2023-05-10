IMPD: 1 injured in near northwest side shooting; 1 person detained

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. Thursday near West 29th and Clifton streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side early Thursday.

Around 5:15 a.m. Oct. 5, officers responded to the 1000 block of Udell Street, the address for Frank Young Park, for a report of a person shot.

They located a man who had been shot nearby in the 2800 block of Clifton Street, just south of West 29th Street.

The victim was described by police as "stable" when taken to a local hospital.

"One individual has been detained, and detectives are working to determine the individual’s involvement in this shooting incident," IMPD said in a statement.

Police have not shared additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.