IMPD: 1 injured in near northwest side shooting; 1 person detained

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' near northwest side early Thursday.
Around 5:15 a.m. Oct. 5, officers responded to the 1000 block of Udell Street, the address for Frank Young Park, for a report of a person shot.
They located a man who had been shot nearby in the 2800 block of Clifton Street, just south of West 29th Street.
The victim was described by police as "stable" when taken to a local hospital.
"One individual has been detained, and detectives are working to determine the individual’s involvement in this shooting incident," IMPD said in a statement.
Police have not shared additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.