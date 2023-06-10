x
Crime

IMPD: 1 injured in S. East Street shooting

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was injured in a shooting Saturday evening.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on South East Street at Lincoln Street, which is a few blocks south of downtown.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a report of a shooting found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not reported.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.

