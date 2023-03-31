IMPD: 1 dead in North Gray Street shooting

It's the second deadly shooting reported within an hour in Indianapolis Thursday evening.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot late Thursday on Indianapolis' near east side.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 600 block of N. Gray Street, in a neighborhood just northeast of East Michigan and North Rural streets.

Officers called to a report of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police haven't shared whether a suspect has been identified.

It's the second deadly shooting reported within one hour in Indianapolis. An adult male was killed in an incident in the 1400 block of Priscilla Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday. That shooting is under investigation.