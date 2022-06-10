Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's east side

Police responded to the 9000 block of East 38th Street, near North Post Road, around 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.

The man was taken to a local hospital and last listed in stable condition, an IMPD spokesperson said.

Shortly after finding that man, officers were notified of another person shot in a nearby apartment complex. They found another man in the 9000 block of East 38th Place in the Arborstone Apartments. He, too, appeared to be shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will determine the dead man's exact cause of death and share his identity after his family is notified.

As of early Thursday morning, IMPD had not shared any information about possible suspects in the case.

This incident was at least the sixth shooting in Indianapolis since 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to IMPD. Two people were killed and another six were injured during that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.