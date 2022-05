Police responded to the 6700 block of Twig Place, near the intersection of Mann and West Southport roads, around 12:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting early Monday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers responded an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Twig Place, near the intersection of Mann and West Southport roads, around 12:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.

There they located a person who had been shot. They were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.