IMPD: 1 critically injured in far east side shooting, 3 people detained

Officers in the area of East 38th Street and North Post Road heard shots fired and found the victim at an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a late-night shooting on Indianapolis' far east side Sunday.

Around 10:45 p.m. on June 23, officers in the area responded to the 3800 block of Breen Drive, near North Post Road and East 38th Street, after hearing multiple gunshots.

They found a victim nearby in an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court. That person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, an IMPD spokesperson told 13News.

Officers detained three people, two near the scene and one roughly a block away in the 4000 block of North Post Road, and were working to determine their role in the incident. Multiple guns were also located in the area, and an additional crime scene was located off of Post Road, police said.

Detectives were working overnight to collect evidence and speak with possible witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477,