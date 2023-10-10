One person critically injured in west Indianapolis shooting

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Scotland Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening on Indianapolis' west side, police said.

It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 8800 block of Scotland Drive, near Raceway Road and Morris Street.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a report of a shooting found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police don't know if the injured person is an adult or a juvenile.

The spokesperson said one person was being detained in the investigation.